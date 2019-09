Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is set to make a return to football after accepting a technical director offer with FIFA, according to ESPN.

Wenger ha not been directly linked with coaching since he left Arsenal two seasons back.

Meanwhile, the requirements of his new position are yet to be defined but FIFA are hoping to utilise Wenger’s vast experience and knowledge.

Wenger, who spent over two decades at Arsenal, has been working as a TV pundit since leaving the Gunners.