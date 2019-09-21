Nigerian afrobeat star, Adekunle Gold has described fresh charges against convener of #Revolutionnow movemt, Omoyele Sowore as inappropriate, Concise News reports.

Sowore was arrested by the DSS on 3rd August, 2019, after he planned a protest for the revolution of the Nigerian government.

The government accused him of attempting to create anarchy and acting in a manner described by government, as treasonous.

The Department of States Security (DSS) on Friday, charged Sowore to court for treasonable felony, cybercrime and money laundering.

In reaction, Adekunle Gold condemned the charges against the former presidential candidate, saying it is hard to believe the “fictional charges”

“I don’t really want to believe those fictional charges against Sowore, Treasonable what? a fucking joke.” he wrote in a comment section in a Twitter post.

Also Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy described it as a dangerous precedent.

He lamented that stifling opposing voices will affect the country’s democracy negatively.

According to a tweet on his handle, the singer said Sowore meant well for Nigeria and should be freed.

He tweeted “This dangerous precedent of stifling opposition voices and dissenting opinions has survived enough. Let’s not pretend our nascent democracy isn’t being sabotaged when citizens shudder at the thought of people they elected into power. I plead for Sowore”