Nigerian indigenous rapper, Raphael Omoniyi Zlatan Ibile showed his football skills during a match with his fans in Ayobo Ipaja area of Lagos, Concise News reports.

Zlatan, in a video on his Instagram handle, recounted how he had played in football matches on the street in Mainland.

“Ayobo ipaja !! I miss street football !! No be this lekki one wey @iamsexysteel they carry me go !! But if the@ don beat your set for this one ! They go house oooo”, he captioned the video

Meanwhile, there was recently an uproar on Twitter when Swedish singer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic responded to a question asking if he had heard of Zlatan Ibile.

Ibrahimovic while responding to the question said ”there can only be one Zlatan”.

This generated outrages on the platform as the singer’s fans reacted.

The father of one captioned the video:

Watch video below