The chairman of the caretaker committee of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos state chapter Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo has responded to backlashes over his invitation to an event at the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Concise News earlier reported that Twitter was thrown into a rant session over the invitation of Oluomo as a guest speaker at the event organised by the transport department of the university.

Many criticised the move on the claim that the chairman is not ‘educated’, while others asked if the school was promoting ‘thuggery’

Reacting, MC Oluomo through his aide, Jimoh Buhari said it was not a crime for one not to be educated, just as he wondered why the move did not go well with people.

“I don’t know the reason people are going against the invitation because the people who invited him knew what they wanted him to say. If he had gone there and said something wrong, then the critical reactions would have been justified,” Oluomo said.

“Is it a crime not to be educated? Should people who did not go to school go and commit suicide? I think that if someone did not go to school and has a large following, it is enough reason for people to invite him to occasions. Those who invited him for the event had a strong reason for doing it.

“People are judging MC Oluomo based on hearsay. You don’t judge a book by its cover. We are also making efforts to change the negative impression people have about him.”