Tribunal Delivers Judgement On Petition Against Taraba Gov Ishaku

A petition by Abubakar Danladi of the All Progressive Party (APC) challenging the re-election of Governor Darius Ishaku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9, 2019 governorship election has been dismissed by the Taraba State Governorship Election Tribunal.

A three-man panel led by Justice M.O. Adewara unanimously held that the petitioners failed to prove their claims that the election was marred by irregularities and substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Justice Adewara, who read the lead judgment, also held that since a Federal High Court in the state, gave a judgment on March 6, 2019, in suit: FHC/JAL/CS/01/2019, disqualifying Danladi from contesting the election, he could not be said to be a candidate in the election.

The tribunal also held that since judgment was upheld up to the Supreme Court, it meant that APC had no valid candidate in the election, did not participate in the election and was not qualified, along with Danladi, to have presented a petition before the tribunal.

The tribunal further held, that even if the petition was to be considered on the merit, the petition failed to lead sufficient evidence to establish their claims that Ishaku was not validly elected by majority of lawful votes and that the election was marred by irregularities, non-compliance and corrupt practices.