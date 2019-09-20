An ex-Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand has said that Eden Hazard might regret his move to Real Madrid because of the pressure at the club.

Concise News learned that Hazard switched to the Spanish club last summer from Chelsea after several seasons of speculations.

He, has, however, struggled to hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu and made his debut in the league last weekend against Levante.

And Ferdinand has said the Belgian should have stayed back in London instead of moving to Spain.

“When you go to a new club, especially the size of Real Madrid, you have got to earn the right to be the man that gets the ball, that they look to first as the talisman,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“He has got to do something in the training games and in the games itself, to make them want to give him the ball.

“I’m fearful of him really that he has gone to Real Madrid at the wrong time.

“This is an ageing side, they are not on the way up and they have not got much spark about them at the moment, and that is going to reflect on him, badly, in the long term.”

PSG Were Better?

Real Madrid coach has admitted that his side lost their Champions League opener to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) because the French side were better.

This news medium learned that PSG mauled the Spanish side 3-0 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.

A brace from Argentina striker Angel di Maria and a strike from Thomas Meunier gave Thomas Tuchel’s all three points in the bag.

While speaking after the clash, Zidane admitted that his men lacked intensity against the French outfit.

“They (PSG) were better than us in every department, in the play, in midfield, and the thing that annoys me most is the intensity,” Zidane said.

“It’s difficult if you don’t start strongly. They’re good at creating chances, that’s not what worries me, it’s seeing my team without the necessary intensity at the high level of this competition.

“We knew they were going to press us, but we barely made any impact on the game and we created few chances. We scored two goals but they were ruled out by VAR.”