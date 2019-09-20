The Nigerian army in collaboration with the troops of the Multinational Joint Task (MJTF) Force on Thursday killed not less than seven commanders of Boko Haram terrorists in Tumbus of Lake Chad region.

Acting Director of Army Public RelationsOfficer, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Musa said that the commanders were Abba Mainok, Bukar Dunokaube, Abu kololo, Abor Kime, said to be of Arab origin and likely their ISIS trainer.

Others are Mann Chari, Dawoud Abdoulaye from Mali and Abu Hamza.

He said, “All these were said to be commanders of various Tumbus controlling fighters before they were decisively dealt with l by the military bombardment.

“Although these names may not be real and may likely nicknames. Nonetheless, it is an unprecedented feat to our quest of clearing the remnants of these criminals in the area.

“Consequently, efforts are ongoing to get more information on their true identities.”

Musa further disclosed that the troops were in celebration mood as a result of successes of their combined efforts of artillery and air bombardments of suspected hideouts of the terrorists.

He added that it was mourning and a monumental set back to the erstwhile Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters hibernating at the triangular area of the region.

Musa said information coming from the criminal group’s enclave escaping to Sudan and CAR, indicates that at least no fewer than seven of their key commanders have been wasted by the superior forces of the MNJTF.

The army spokesperson said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, had commended the troops for these great efforts and enjoined them to do more.