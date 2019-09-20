Award-winning songstress, Tiwa Savage has said it would be appropriate to give her the ‘afrobeat queen’ title, Concise News understands.

Tiwa made this known during a press parley in Lagos.

Fans across social media platforms have tagged her ‘ afrobeat queen’ shortly after the release of Fela inspired Afro-beat single, 49-99.

Speaking on the title, the singer said: “It will be unfair to place that title on just one person as every other artiste is working hard to be the best at what they do.”

“I’m flattered, I think it’s amazing that people will place that title on me but there are so many queens just like there are so many kings. You have to understand how hard we all work, you can’t limit it to one thing because Burna is doing his thing, Wizkid is also doing his own thing too. Davido, myself, Yemi Alade, Simi, everybody is working hard.”

“And when you put the crown on one person, it makes it hard for us to do what we do. We’re blessed as Nigerians to have so many talented artistes and as such, we just have to celebrate everyone. We’re all kings and queens but there’s only one original king which is God,” she added.

Asked if she had boarded molue bus as her song projects, the mother of one noted that she spent most of her youthful life in the United Kingdom.

“I haven’t been on one to be honest. I spent most of my youth in the UK but I still think that just because I haven’t entered it doesn’t mean I can’t empathize with people that have gone through it. I can’t pretend like such experience didn’t or doesn’t exist. The song is to shed more light on those that go through this everyday. But I can’t be a politician.” she said.