Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has criticised the staged protest against cross-dresser Bobrisky, while recounting Nigeria’s problems, Concise News reports.

Some members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) had held a protest against Bobrisky at the headquarters of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Abuja on Wednesday.

The group described Bobrisky as a negative influence on the youths, while displaying various placards bearing different inscriptions.

Reacting, Tonto who is Bobrisky’s ally described the protest as a misplacement of priority, when the ‘country is collapsing’.

According to her, there are so many problems facing the country such as: bad roads, umployment, corruption among others.

She wrote ” Our country is collapsing by the day, no road no jobs no lignt no medicals no education killings everywhere poverty robbery corruption i coukd go on and on. And some youths actually took time to stage a paid protest against bobrisky?? Excuse me?? Talk about misplaced priorities, sigh..”

Meanwhile, the cross-dresser had reacted to the protest in a comment section on Instagram, Bobrisky declared that he was avoiding trouble, while claiming he did not see a clip of the protest.

In a post he shared on his handle, a fan commented, saying “Bob you are now a national problem lol paid lazy youths are protesting against you oo”

Responding, the 28-year-old said: “you want to put ,e in trouble pls o I no see any video”