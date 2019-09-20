The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Mohammed Brimah has reacted to Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) applauding the Federal Government’s N-Power programme, Concise News reports.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily recently, Governor Mohammed lauded the All Progressives Congress (APC) government’s N-Power scheme as “working”.

“Some of these Federal Governmnet programes are working, especially social investment programme,” Mohammed says.

“I’m very happy with it because the N-Power is working.

“At least, that is the only solace for the graduates where they find some form of employment.

“And of course I must also say the World Bank and the multilateral agencies are helping us.

“We are going to give hundred thousand youths ten ten thousand (naira) at least to have something that they will be getting every month.

“And that is through the centralisation of the multilateral agencies helping us to do away with poverty.

“But the federal government’s social investment programme, if it is well accepted by the state, and built upon by the state, definitely, it will bring people out of poverty,” the recently-wedded politician stated.

Reacting to the video which was shared on Twitter by Tolu Ogunlesi, the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media, Brimah gave kudos to Nigeria’s National Social Investment Programmes team.

He writes on his known Twitter handle on Thursday: “Some things are just too obvious to be denied. Kudos to the @NSIP_NG, @npower_ng @HUPcct Team Cc @henryshield.”

Dubbed as the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa, the Muhammadu Buhari government sees the scheme as one of its major achievements.

Two batches, totalling about 500, 000 youths, have been recruited since the launch of the programme in 2016.