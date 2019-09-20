Serial Killer In Port Harcourt: Nabbed Suspect Gives More Confession

The suspected notorious Port Harcourt serial killer, Gracious David West, who was apprehended on Thursday by the Nigeria Police Force has given more confessional statements.

Concise News reports that West, while being paraded by Mustapha Dandaura, Commissioner of Police, Rivers State at the force’s headquarters on Friday confessed to have killed seven women in Rivers, Lagos and Imo states.

The 26-year-old suspected criminal, who hails from Buguma in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, confessed that he murdered five women in Port Harcourt, one in Ikeja and another in Owerri.

According to him, he survived on money he stole from the victims’ Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

On why he kills, he said: “I don’t know what comes over me to kill. After I have killed, I feel remorse and cry for killing, but after that, the irresistible urge to kill comes over me again. I kill alone.”

Regarding his cult affiliation, he stated: “I was a member of the Degbam Cult group, I have since repented.

“I am not killing for any cult group. I just kill. I don’t know what comes over me to kill.”

Expatiating on how he kills, he said he does not use the knife he usually carry around to kill: “The first woman I killed in one of the hotels in Ikeja had about N85,000 in her account.

“Before I strangled them after love making, I use the knife to cut the hotel bedding into a semblance of a twine which I used to bind their hands and feet, and also use the knife to threaten them.

“The kitchen knife was sold to me by an Aboki (Hausa seller).

“I threaten that if they raised the alarm, I will kill them with the knife.

“Out fear, they kept quiet while I raised the volume of the television set in the hotel room to prevent any noise from my room. I never killed with the knife.”

West also owned up that before he killed his female victims, he insisted on knowing their account balance and ATM pins.

“After strangulating them, I steal their ATM cards, empty their accounts from any nearby ATM machine and move on.

“It is not all the girls I slept with that I kill. I only kill whenever the irresistible urge to kill overwhelms me. l don’t have a house.

“My mother died through poisoning from her mate and I am homeless. I sleep in hotels.”

He also revealed that the phones he stole from his victims were sold to a customer in Waterlines Junction, off Port Harcourt/Aba Expressway and another buyer around MTN office by Oil Mill Market in Port Harcourt.

PH Hotel Serial Killer Identified. Mr Gracious David West is one of D serial Killers Dat strangles their female victims in hotel rooms. He was an ex-militant & a known armed robber. He was rehabilitated by OPM Church & he went back 2 his stealing at D place OPM got a job for him. pic.twitter.com/7yD546OPHw — JULIA ❄ (@Julisco_) September 18, 2019

Furthermore, West confirmed that he was one of the ex-militants rehabilitated by the Omega Power Ministry (OPM).

The church secured a job for him and some others at the Federal University of Science and Technology (FUTO), Owerri, but he ran away with students’ properties.

So the arrested Portharcourt serial killer Gracious David West is a member of Salvation ministries 😱😰 A church member? Hmm pic.twitter.com/IhaEkcheYK — Success Idowu (@idowu553) September 20, 2019

The suspect, who at a point broke down in tears told journalists that he tried to seek spiritual deliverance but to no avail, especially at Pastor David Ibiyeomie’s Salvation ministries.

West is not alone in the killings – Police Commissioner

Meanwhile, Dandaura disclosed that West is not alone in the crime.

He stated that “The suspect is definitely not alone in these killings, though he had made useful confessions, but the command will go beyond his confessions to ensure that a conclusive end is achieved that serves the interest of justice.”

He said so far, three suspects were in custody and were being investigated in connection with these killings, assuring that they would be paraded as soon as investigations reached a conclusion.