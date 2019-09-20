Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said the reason Nigerians cannot feel President Muhammadu Buhari’s effort is because of “saboteurs” working against the administration.

Ósinbajo also disproved the insinuations that the President doesn’t know how to govern, adding the administration is doing its best for Nigerians.

He spoke during the burial service for Moroluke Fakoyede, mother of the Secretary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, at Saint Luke’s Anglican Church, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Friday.

He said that Buhari inherited “a highly debased economy” from the immediate past administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, a situation which, he said, prevented some of the steps taken by President Buhari to manifest on the well-being of the poor Nigerians.

Osinbajo said, “I became frightened when the man of God said only those of us in powers are enjoying. This is not true. We have done our best for Nigerians.

“The concern of President Buhari, All Progressives Congress and those of us in his government is for Nigeria to move forward; and we shall achieve this.

“All the good social investment programmes such as TraderMoni, the N-POWER and others will soon start to bear fruit and manifest.

“We are all going to benefit from Buhari’s administration. This country requires everybody to be on board to work hard.

“It is not true that President Buhari doesn’t know how to govern.

“It is not because we have not done enough; there are saboteurs and many fifth columnists working against us. But we are going to triumph,” Osinbajo said.

The minister in charge, Mathew Ajao had pointed accusing fingers at political leaders in the country for giving themselves “access to everything” while inflicting suffering and hardship on the masses.

“Those in positions of authorities have access to everything, but not the people. That was why they are not getting the right advice.

“Nigerians are suffering. We are not enjoying anything. No light, no good road, no improved health facilities and others.

“Government must empower the poor, not the one where you give generators to people without anything they will use them to power.

“Some are very rich, they have everything, but not blessed by heaven,” the cleric said.

Ajao lauded the deceased for working assiduously to give her children education and showed them the way of the Lord, saying this was responsible for her glorious end.