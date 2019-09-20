Rema Reveals Effect Of Fame On His Love Life

Mavin Records fast-rising rapper and singer Rema says it’s been so hard to love after his new fame, Concise News reports.
According to him, Sustaining a relationship takes a lot of effort and commitment.
The songwriter who is always on the move through a freestyle on social media noted he has really had a hard time since women will always want a guy they love to spend time with them.
See video:
Since I got this fame, it’s been so hard to love again 💔 pic.twitter.com/YsaPQEgk2k
— REMA (@heisrema) September 18, 2019