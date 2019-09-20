Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in one of the matchday 6 top matches in the English Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men won all of their five matches since the beginning of the new campaign as the runners up sit five points clear of second-place Manchester City.

It is the biggest lead at this early stage of the season than ever seen before in the Premier League.

Manchester City will be looking to reduce the gap on Saturday when they host Watford on Saturday.

Southampton and Bournemouth kick off the weekend action on Friday night before Tottenham travel to Leicester City aiming to build on last weekend’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Premier League Fixtures: Key Games To Watch In England

Friday, 20 September 2019

08:00 pm: Southampton? – ? AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, 21 September 2019

12:30 pm: Leicester City? – ? Tottenham Hotspur

03:00 pm: Burnley? – ? Norwich City

03:00 pm: Everton? – ? Sheffield United

03:00 pm: Man City? – ? Watford

05:30 pm: Newcastle United? – ? Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday, 22 September 2019

02:00 pm: Crystal Palace? – ? Wolverhampton Wanderers

02:00 pm: West Ham United? – ? Manchester United

04:30 pm: Arsenal? – ? Aston Villa

04:30 pm: Chelsea? – ? Liverpool