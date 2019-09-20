Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Friday, September 20th, 2019.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has convicted the suspects arraigned on allegations of fraudulent involvement in the 2010 contract between the Nigerian government and an Irish firm Process and Industrial Development (P&ID). Concise News learned that the court also ordered the firm to forfeit all its assets to the Nigerian government. The court gave its ruling after the suspects on Thursday pleaded guilty to an 11-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The suspects are Muhammad Kuchazi, said to be a commercial director with P&ID incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and Adamu Usman, who was described as a director of the firm in Nigeria.

Irish firm Process & Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) has said it will continue its efforts to identify and seize Nigerian assets, Concise News reports. P&ID disclosed this in a statement on Thursday through their lawyers, Andrew Stafford Q.C. of Kobre & Kim. The firm accused the Nigerian government of carrying out a targeted campaign of unlawful and illegal detentions aimed at innocent individuals associated with the company. The company said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration continued to show no willingness to negotiate in good faith in order to find “a reasonable resolution to the debt.”

The National Economic Council (NEC) has proposed a budget of a 100 billion naira for the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP). Chairman of the sub-committee on farmer herders crisis, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, disclosed this State House Correspondents on Thursday. Umahi said that it was agreed that the Federal Government would bear 80 percent of the amount while participating states would support with 20 billion naira and provision of lands for the programme.

The House of Representatives on Thursday asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend the implementation of a new cashless policy. Concise News reports that the apex bank had on Tuesday said customers making cash deposits or withdrawals above N500,000 would pay charges starting from Wednesday, September 18, in line with its new policy. But many Nigerians condemned the policy. As a result, a motion of urgent public importance was moved by Hon. Benjamin Kalu. He said that the policy may have “negative impacts on micro, mini, small and medium enterprises.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The agenda of the meeting is, however, unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing the report. However, according to NAN, the president may be briefed by the service chiefs on the nation’s security developments in preparation for the UN General Assembly engagements. President Buhari is billed to attend the 74th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 22.

The River State Police Command said it has arrested Gracious David West, a suspected serial killer in Port Harcourt, the state capital. Concise News understands that he was arrested by the police on Thursday along East-West Road en route Uyo from Port Harcourt. The 26-year old killer from Buguma LGA of Rivers State, who is also a member of the Degbam cult group has since made useful statements to the police. The police said investigation is on with a view to ascertaining his motives and possible accomplices.

The banned Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has told the United Nations that it is against the Nigerian government for several issues, Concise News reports. This news medium understands that the leader of the pro-Biafra group and a delegation were recently in a series of meeting with various agencies of the United Nations (UN) in its Geneva, Switzerland headquarters. In a statement by IPOB, it noted that its leader Kanu was welcomed by “a congregation of Biafrans who, on seeing their leader, began to chant his eulogy.”

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, has raised the alarm over alleged plan to demolish St. George’s Anglican Church in Sabon Gari, Zaria. CAN said that the church is one of the oldest Anglican churches in Kaduna which was founded about 110 years ago. The state chairman of CAN, Rev. Joseph Hayab, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday and made available to newsmen.

The election of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has been upheld by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo, the state capital. The petitioners, Obong Nsima Ekere and the All Progressives Congress had on May 29, 2019, filed a petition challenging the result of the March 9 elections that saw the re-election of Emmanuel as the governor of the state. While delivering his judgement on Thursday, the chairman of the three-man panel, Chief Justice A. M Yusuf, noted that the petitioners failed to call witnesses in eight (8) local government areas out of the twenty one (21) local government areas where they claimed to have won, stressing that documentary evidence however daring cannot be thrown on the Tribunal without oral evidence linking the documents to the issues in the case (petition).

Nigeria dropped one spot in the latest FIFA ranking for September as the three-time Africa champions maintain its 3rd position in Africa, Concise News reports.

In the ranking that was released on the world football governing body’s website on Thursday, Nigeria garnered 1, 482 points on 34th position in the world rankings. However, in spite of the drop by a spot, Nigeria still occupy the third position on the continent behind Senegal and Tunisia who have 1,546 and 1,493 respectively.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.