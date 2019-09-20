A diesel laden tanker has fallen just a few metres beyond Otedola Bridge, inward Ogun State, Concise News reports.

According to the Rapid Response Squad via its Twitter handle @rrslagos767, traffic build-up has extended to Ojota on account of the accident.

“A diesel laden tanker has fallen just a few metres beyond Otedola Bridge (inward Ogun State). Traffic build-up has extended to Ojota.

“Motorists are advised to drive with caution. Emergency responders are making efforts to remove the fallen tanker.

“Transloading of the remaining diesel completed. The emptied fallen tanker is about to be moved out of the expressway.” RRS tweeted.

