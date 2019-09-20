A 22-year-old engineer, Kelvin Obinna has been sentenced to six months in jail by an Ikeja magistrate court for refusing to pay a sum of N2.4 million birthday party bills in a club.

Concise News understands that Obinna’s sentence comes with hard labour in the Kirikiri prison, Lagos.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Michael Unah told the court that Obinna committed the offence on Aug.31 at 10 p.m. at No. 113 Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja.

Unah alleged that Obinna had gone to the clubhouse with his friends on the said date to celebrate his 22nd birthday and ended up consuming liquor worth N2.4 million and refused to pay.

He added that the owner of the club, Success God informed the police.

According to Unah the defendant attempted to breach the peace when he refused to pay his bills, an offence which he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Obinna pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of peace and obtaining goods under false pretences, Vanguard reports.

Chief Magistrate A.A. Fashola sentenced Obinna without an option to pay a fine.