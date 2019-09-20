The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has urged university students in Nigeria to beware of financial gains that are too attractive.

Magu gave the charge on Thursday when students of the Banking and Finance Department of Modibbo Adama University of Technology, MAUTECH, Adamawa State visited the corporate headquarters of the Commission in Abuja.

Concise News gathered that he stated that such offers most times, turn out to be fraudulent.

Addressing the students on behalf of the Acting Chairman, a staff of the Advance Fee Fraud Unit, Njideka Nnam, enlightened them on the different fraudulent activities perpetrated by individuals and financial institutions through the internet and advised them to beware of financial gains that are too attractive, adding that most of the offers they see on internet, are indeed fraudulent.

Also, the head of Cybercrime Unit, Saad Abubakar, urged the students to be careful in the use of the internet and ensure that they protect their personal financial information in order to fail victims of fraud.

According to him, “never forget that whatever you search on the internet, will always come back searching for you”.

He enjoined the students to join in the fight against corruption by making sure that they are transparent in all their dealings.

In a related development, Magu has expressed the belief that tackling corruption would enter the peace and development of the country. He stated this on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at an event organised by a non-governmental organisation, Faculty of Peace in commemoration of World Peace Day with the theme, “Corruption, Threat to National Peace and Development,” in Benin, Edo State.

The EFCC boss said tackling corruption would reduce criminality and create platforms for development He explained, “Peace is fragile. Corruption can create crises and underdevelopment. That is why we must join hands to root out corruption. We must collectively work to bring to justice those who want to reap where they did not sow”

The Acting Chairman who was represented by Williams Oseghale, Head, Public Affairs Department, Benin Zonal Office called on all patriotic Nigerians to join hands with the Commission in the fight against corruption. He said the task of eliminating corruption was onerous and therefore stated that all hands must be on deck to eliminate the malaise.