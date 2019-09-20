Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Friday September 20th, 2019.

Biafra: Ndigbo Solidly Behind MASSOB Founder – Agitator

The Ndigbo are behind the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) Ralph Uwazuruike, Concise News reports.

This statement came from the Coordinator of the Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) Larry Odinma in Aba, Abia State at the 20th anniversary of MASSOB.

According to Odimma, most Igbo leaders are having with the peaceful approach to the Biafra agitation adopted by Uwazuruike unlike other pro-Biafra groups.

He added that the BIM had also adopted the same approach, saying they the group has won international partnerships due to that. Read more here.

Biafra: IPOB Reports Nigeria To UN, Lists Grouse Against Country

The banned Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has told the United Nations that it is against the Nigerian government for several issues, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the leader of the pro-Biafra group and a delegation were recently in a series of meeting with various agencies of the United Nations (UN) in its Geneva, Switzerland headquarters.

In a statement by IPOB, it noted that its leader Kanu was welcomed by “a congregation of Biafrans who, on seeing their leader, began to chant his eulogy.”

It said Kanu was accompanied by his deputy, Uche Mefor; Head of Directorate of State of IPOB Chika Edoziem; the Head of Finance, Nnennaya Anya, and other top IPOB shots. Read more here.

And that's all on the latest Biafra news headlines update on Concise News for today.