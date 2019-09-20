Good day, and welcome to the latest Taraba State online news headlines update for today, Friday, September 20th, 2019, on Concise News.

Tribunal Delivers Judgement On Petition Against Taraba Gov Ishaku

A petition by Abubakar Danladi of the All Progressive Party (APC) challenging the re-election of Governor Darius Ishaku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9, 2019 governorship election has been dismissed by the Taraba State Governorship Election Tribunal.

A three-man panel led by Justice M.O. Adewara unanimously held that the petitioners failed to prove their claims that the election was marred by irregularities and substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Justice Adewara, who read the lead judgment, also held that since a Federal High Court in the state, gave a judgment on March 6, 2019, in suit: FHC/JAL/CS/01/2019, disqualifying Danladi from contesting the election, he could not be said to be a candidate in the election. Read more here.

Taraba Tiv-Jukun Crisis: Catholic Bishops Make Emotional Plea

The Catholic Bishops of Abuja and Jos Ecclesiastical provinces have called for peace and an end to the recent upsurge of violence between Jukun and Tiv communities in Taraba state, Concise News reports.

The bishops expressed their feeling in a statement issued at the end of a meeting in Abuja on Friday.

The statement was signed by 16 bishops, including His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan of Abuja, the Most Rev. Iganaius Kaigama of Jos, the Rt. Rev, Mattew Audu of Lafia, and the Rt. Rev. William Avenya of Gboko.

Other signatories were the Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe of Makurdi and the Rt. Rev Charles Hammawa of Jalingo.

The Tiv/Jukun crisis which erupted from Kente, a border town of Benue and Taraba has led to the loss of many lives including, women and children, in the last three months. Read more here.

