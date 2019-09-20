According to the update, “the strategy has been to use the large volunteer workforce to address some of the perennial problems that beset our (Nigeria’s) unmanned classrooms due to low teacher to pupil ratio in schools; high rate of preventable diseases; lack of science and knowledge to bolster agriculture production.” Read more here.

N-Power: PDP Governor Hails APC Govt’s Social Investment Programme (Video)

The governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the All Progressives Congress (APC) government’s N-Power scheme as “working”, Concise News reports.

Governor Mohammed was speaking on ‘Economy of States (Bauchi In Focus)’ on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily recently.

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi on Wednesday on his verified Twitter account shared a clip of the politician applauding the ruling government’s initiative.

“Some of these Federal Governmnet programes are working, especially social investment programme,” Mohammed says.

“I’m very happy with it because the N-Power is working.

"At least, that is the only solace for the graduates where they find some form of employment."