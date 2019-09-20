Lagos: APC To Replace Joe Igbokwe, Others In Party Exco

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has said candidates for the vacant executive seats in the party will come by consensus.

Concise News reports that the Chairman of the APC in Lagos Tunde Balogun said this on Wednesday.

These seats became vacant after three executives – Wale Ahmed, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, and Joe Igbokwe – of the party were appointed into the cabinet of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Balogun noted that the party will not be upgrading the assistants of the former exco members to take over their posts.

He said new replacements will be picked from the zones where they came from.

“We are going to do it by consensus. The consensus is one of the constitutional requirements which will be ratified later by the state congress,” he told Daily Independent.

“The replacements will come from the zone where the former occupants of the vacant posts come from.”

Tinubu Bags Award

Bola Tinubu has won the African Democracy Award in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

This news medium understands that Tinubu was handed the prize on Tuesday at the 4th Africa Political Summit and Diamond Awards.

Also, the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was handed the same prize as Tinubu for their commitment to the growth of democracy and good governance in Africa.

The award was the highlight of a three-day conference on Campaign Financing and Elections in Africa which is a brainchild of the Association of Political Consultants – (APC) Africa (a body of major political consultants in Africa).

“This award serves to recognise and encourage icons of democracy and good governance in Africa,” the President of APC Africa Kehinde Bamigbetan said.

“It has been our culture to celebrate those political figures who have done a lot to promote democracy in their respective countries.”

While eulogizing Tinubu, Bamigbetan described him, “as a political figure whose impacts have been felt not just in Nigeria, especially with the historic election of President Muhammadu Buhari on the platform of the opposition APC, but across many countries in Africa.

“He has continued to work to deepen democracy and good governance.”