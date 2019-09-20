Sharon Adeleke, a sister to award-winning singer Davido, has threatened to block upcoming singers ‘disturbing’ her for link up with the singer, Concise News reports

In a video she shared on her social media handle, she noted that the up and coming acts send her their music, so as to get connected with Davido.

Sharon, who is a businesswoman reminded them that she is not into music and has no connection with how Davido runs his music affairs.

She therefore admonished them to desist from sending in their songs, while saying she would block them if they continue.

In the video where Davido’s elder sister stated that she was in a meeting, she said: “I am in a meeting but I just feel the need to say this real quick. I am not A&R for DMW. Do you understand? I don’t do music; I’m not a music person. Stop sending me music, stop asking me to link you up with David, otherwise, I’ll block you. Period!”