Ijaiye-Ojokoro Leaders Plead To Lagos Govt For More Schools

Two community leaders in Ijaiye Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, have called on Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to build more primary and secondary schools in their areas.

Chief Olayinka George, the Baale of Karaole in New Oko-Oba, and Mr. Hamzat Azeez, Chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC), Ijaiye Ojokoro LCDA, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

George, also Secretary, Council of Baales in the LCDA, said public schools in Ijaiye-Ojokoro were inadequate, adding that the few schools in the area were overcrowded with pupils.

“We are begging the state government to construct more schools in Ijaiye-Ojokoro LCDA; we want both primary and secondary schools because we are in dire need as a community,” he said.

In his comments, Azeez said that the community had already provided land for the school project. He told NAN that the provision of more schools would solve the problem of overcrowding in the existing schools for the benefit of the community.

“The community has acquired land, which has been fenced by the Ijaiye Ojokoro LCDA, to build the school.

“We, the residents, have been waiting and yearning for the commencement of construction work at the site by the state government. We want the state government to commence work on the project to address the education needs of the area,” he said.

According to him, pupils in Ojokoro Community are going to the neighbouring communities for their secondary education owing to the shortage of schools in our area.

“This affects the level of concentration of our children, because of the distance,” he said.

The CDC chairman also called on the state government to complete the abandoned primary school project at the Bioyin Jubilee area as a step to addressing the problem.

“The primary school under construction has been abandoned; it was initiated by the Community Development Association (CDA) a few years ago. We beg the state government to take over the building of this school and complete it for the future of our children” he urged.