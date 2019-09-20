The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has said crimes recorded across Nigeria have “tremendously” reduced in the last quarter of the year, Concise News reports.

Adamu said this was as a result of “peace initiatives and the dialogues initiated through the federal government’s security summits”.

He said the reduction is evident when security mishaps recorded in previous quarters are compared with the current situation.

Concise News gathered that the IGP made this known in an interview with State House correspondents on Thursday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We just finished a security meeting and we have noticed within this quarter that the security situation in the country is stable,” the police boss said. “We saw that there is a tremendous decrease in the kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and even acts of cultism,” he said.

He also said the government’s amnesty programme for bandits was helpful in stemming insecurity.

Though Adamu said the force “has statistics to back its claim of reduced violent crimes across the country”, no fewer than 36 persons were killed and nine others kidnapped in reported violent crimes across Nigeria last week.

The IGP also detailed what the force is doing to stem the tide of insecurity across the country during the short interview with reporters.

“What we have done apart from the peace initiative and the dialogues is that we came up with organisation of security summit, if you remember we went to the Northwestern zone of this country, we sat down with the traditional rulers and all the governors and the leadership of Miyetti Allah and they identified some of the challenges that are fueling kidnapping and banditry,” he said.

“Those challenges were looked into to the extent that the bandits and kidnappers have decided to release their captives and surrendered their arms, that has contributed and also those that have refused to accept the peace initiative.

“We have been able to identify their camps especially Abuja-Kaduna road and along Birnin Gwari Niger axis and we went to the camps of these kidnappers and we dislodged some of the camps.

“In fact, in the security briefing we gave specific numbers of the camps that we have destroyed and the casualties the bandits recorded as a result of that. So that has also made them surrender and some of them relocated and we are following those that have relocated to know the new location and also engage them.

“You can see the situation in North-west, banditry has reduced tremendously. Kidnapping also has gone down and we have statistics to back it. And having noticed that, we have been charged by Mr. President to do more.

“He wants to see a mere zero crime society in the whole of the country. So we have been charged to do more than what we are doing now in fact, in the whole of the country.

“Recently, there have been a series of peace initiatives especially the Tiv/Jukun crisis, the federal government came up with initiatives by bringing the leadership of the two states and their traditional rulers and we have been asked to support that initiative and see to it that dialogue succeeds and that there is peace between the Jukun and Tivs.

“We have also been charged to increase security along the pipelines to make sure that crude oil theft is stopped completely because the loss that the country is facing in that area is not tolerated. So we have been charged to increase our security activities in that direction to make sure that crude oil theft is stopped completely.”