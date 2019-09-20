Nigeria’s former Head of State retired General Ibrahim Babangida has said that the members of the Niger State House of Assembly have met the expectations of the people of the state.

Concise News gathered that the former military president stated this when the lawmakers visited him at his home in Minna.

He said, “I have been looking forward to meeting with you. I am proud to say that you have been doing well. You are meeting our expectations.

“We have heard of states lacking synergy among the arms of the government, but in Niger State, that should not be your lot.

“Keep a good working relationship between the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. You have been doing this and I want you to keep it up.

“You are closer to the people. It is your responsibility to know what the people need and carry them along all the time. Do not leave them outside your projects and programmes.”

The speaker of the house, Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, explained that they visited the former Nigerian leader to get the blessings required to run the legislature effectively.

“We are here to get the blessing of our father; this is because we know your concern and commitment to the development of this state and Nigeria,” Bawa said.

“Outside office, you have done more than you did while in office. Your role as a father in the nation has ensured that Nigeria remains indivisible.”