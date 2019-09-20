Former President Sentenced To Two Years In Prison For Bribery

El Salvador’s former president Antonio Saca has been sentenced to two years in prison for bribery, the attorney general’s office said.

Concise News reports that the 54-year-old was found guilty of attempting to bribe a court employee with 10,000 dollars in a bid to obtain information about a case against him, newspaper La Prensa Grafica reported.

Saca, who served as president from 2004 to 2009, “confessed to having committed the crimes attributed to him,” the attorney general’s office tweeted.

The former president is already serving a 10-year sentence for misuse of some 300 million dollars of public funds and money laundering.

The anti-corruption prosecutor told journalists outside court that a judge is yet to decide how Saca will serve the additional two years.

Vietnamese police arrest 4 persons for trafficking 80 cakes of heroin

In related news, Vietnamese Police on Thursday detained four local people, including three women for trafficking 80 cakes of heroin, Vietnam News Agency said.

The drug traffickers, including a 38-year-old female resident of northern Dien Bien province, Nguyen Thi Le-Anh, were arrested on Thursday.

According to an initial investigation, Anh bought a large amount of heroin from a Lao drug trafficking ring, and then a 56-year-old woman in Dien Bien transported the drug to another old woman in northern Nam Dinh province.

By Vietnamese law, persons convicted of smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kg of methamphetamine are punishable by death.

Vietnamese law also stipulates that either making or trading 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal drugs face the death penalty.