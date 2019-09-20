Former Nigerian midfielder, Arthur Madueme has died after a brief illness.

Concise News reports that Madueme whose death comes just four months after the demise of his wife played for Rangers International of Enugu, Shooting Stars of Ibadan and BCC Lions of Gboko.

Fondly called ‘Arthur Belly’, his sad event was said to have happened last week.

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Rangers, who are one of Madueme’s former teams, announced the news on their verified Twitter handle on Thursday: “We mourn the passing away of our former midfield maestro, Arthur Madueme, whose sad event took place last week after a brief illness. May God grant his soul rest in the Lord. R.I.P Arthur Belly!!!!!”

We mourn the passing away of our former midfield maestro, Arthur Madueme, whose sad event took place last week after a brief illness. May God grant his soul rest in the Lord. R.I.P Arthur Belly!!!!! — Rangers Int. FC (@RangersIntFC) September 19, 2019

Ralph Chidozie George, a broadcast sports journalist also broadcast the news on his Twitter handle on Thursday: “Former @RangersIntFC, @Official3SC, BCC Lions & Nigeria Int’l midfielder, Arthur Madueme is dead.

Also played in Belgium.

His death came just 4 Months after the death of his wife.

As a Coach he worked with Okey Emordi at @CODUnitedFC & @lamrayunitedfc

One good man gone.”

Former @RangersIntFC @Official3SC, BCC Lions & Nigeria Int’l midfielder, Arthur Madueme is dead.

Also played in Belgium.

His death came just 4 Months after the death of his wife.

As a Coach he worked with Okey Emordi at @CODUnitedFC & @lamrayunitedfc.

One good man gone. pic.twitter.com/jeNZL2fGYQ — RALPH Chidozie GEORGE (@ralphcgeorge) September 19, 2019

May his soul rest in peace ..fine player in his prime ..🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DdwoAq8EIm — kuli kuli football (@FootballKuli) September 19, 2019

After representing Nigeria in one FIFA match, he took up coaching duty at COD United F.C. and Lamray united football club.