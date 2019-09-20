First-Time Man Utd Captain Tweets For First Time Ever; Then This Happened

After captaining Manchester United to victory in the Europa League against Astana on Thursday, Nemanja Matic tweeted for the first time ever.

Concise News reports that the Serb joined Twitter in June 2018 and has more than 50,000 followers. But he has never tweeted.

After the 31 year old former Chelsea man for the first time skippered Manchester United in an official match, he took to Twitter to express his pride.

He wrote: “Hi Twitter I’m here!

First time as a captain of @ManUtd in a official match #EuropaLeague and my #firsttweet. Huge honour and victory vs Astana. Let’s continue this momentum for following matches.

P.S. Hope to keep you updated as much as possible.”

Following his maiden tweet, mixed reactions trailed his update.

While some Twitter users appreciated his output on the pitch, others questioned his contribution to Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team.

And your gone come January and replaced — 🏁🏁 (@co_devante) September 19, 2019

You was wank today, you’re finished mate — RK (@rahulkaushal97) September 19, 2019

Why you so slow bro? — Sam 🔰 (@UtdSamm) September 19, 2019

you were class last night, Nemanja — ‘ (@UtdGeraId) September 20, 2019

He should play in the Europa league games for United. It’s much suited to him than the Premier league now, but well played — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) September 19, 2019

Well played tonight more of this — Ole’s Era (@Oles_Era) September 19, 2019

Hope it’s your last as you were absolutely shit,my gran could pass the ball forward more than you — nigel hylands (@napper16) September 19, 2019

Hope you stay as captain and continue to play every game nemanja — That1Guy 🇨🇩 (@Osowxvy) September 19, 2019

Oh you’ve actually posted, welcome to Twitter Nemanja and you were good tonight. Keep it up! — Daniel (@DanMUFC31) September 19, 2019

He really wasn’t far too slow and too many sideways and backward passes but let’s just hope we use him in the cup games this season and give him a good send off — T O M (@Tomtb18) September 19, 2019

Is good on your arm, next match prepare yourself now to take it — John Great (@JohnGre19361406) September 19, 2019