First-Time Man Utd Captain Tweets For First Time Ever; Then This Happened
Manchester United team (Photo Credit: Manchester United)

After captaining Manchester United to victory in the Europa League against Astana on Thursday, Nemanja Matic tweeted for the first time ever.

Concise News reports that the Serb joined Twitter in June 2018 and has more than 50,000 followers. But he has never tweeted.

After the 31 year old former Chelsea man for the first time skippered Manchester United in an official match, he took to Twitter to express his pride.

He wrote: “Hi Twitter I’m here!
First time as a captain of @ManUtd in a official match #EuropaLeague and my #firsttweet. Huge honour and victory vs Astana. Let’s continue this momentum for following matches.

P.S. Hope to keep you updated as much as possible.”

 

Following his maiden tweet, mixed reactions trailed his update.

While some Twitter users appreciated his output on the pitch, others questioned his contribution to Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team.