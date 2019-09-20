Ex-APC National Chairman Reveals When Nigeria May Cease To Exist

Erstwhile interim National Chairman of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande, has said that Africa’s most populous country may never celebrate 100 years of nationhood.

The former governor of Osun State in Nigeria’s southwest region believes that the country could cease to exist by then due to “colonial” education, “military-decree-based” laws and “imported” religions.

Concise News reports that Akande, a political bigwig in the southwestern part of the country, made this known on Thursday during the public presentation of a book, “The Bisi Akande Phenomenon?” in Lagos.

The book was edited by Lai Olurode and Dhikhrullah Yagboyaju.

The former governor said that Nigeria was most enjoyable 50 years ago, stressing that it was time the country examined its laws.

“The phenomenon of the country must be examined among three things and the first is our education. It seems to me that our education is colonial. It ends in literacy without numeracy,” Akande said.

“Secondly, I think our laws are military decree based and these military decree based laws cannot be used to sustain democracy. As long as we use these military decree based laws, our democracy will never prosper.

“Thirdly, our religions are mostly imported and because of that, we seem neither to be good Christians, good Muslims or good idolists. We merely live in fear and when there are problems, we have no laboratories to go, so we retire to churches and mosques for vigils.

“A country that remains like this may celebrate its 60th independence anniversary but will never celebrate 100 years. I think until all these three are looked at and addressed, or let me use the word; restructured – I believe in all these ethnic and political restructuring, but they are difficult to restructure.”

What Governor Fayemi Said About Restructuring

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, also in Nigeria’s southwest region, had, in March, said that political leaders in the region must adopt new methods as regards the restructuring of the country.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti at a national retreat of the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), Fayemi said the current tactics being deployed in agitating for restructuring was defective.

“There are those who entertained fear on this issue of restructuring and whether this is legitimate or not, we must reach out to them because we are not an island onto ourselves,” he said.

“We don’t need to be shouting on the rooftops before we get it, but if we want to do it alone, the agitation will fall.’’

Nigeria battled to remain undivided during the Nigerian-Biafran War from 1967 to 1970.

A reported estimate of up to three million people of Igbo descent lost their lives during the conflict. Most of them died due to hunger and disease as the Nigerian military under General Yakubu Gowon battled to keep the country undivided.