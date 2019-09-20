Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has described his showing in the side’s 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League as a “dream come true,” Concise News reports.

The youngster scored a goal and also produced two assists as the Gunners ran away with all three points in Germany.

Saka who is of Nigerian descent was playing in his fifth match for Arsenal in the clash with the German team on Thursday.

While speaking after the clash, he expressed happiness at his showing, adding that he wants to do more for the North London team.

“It’s a very proud moment and I’m just so happy,” the 18-year-old said. “It’s a dream come true, since I was a kid I’ve always dreamed of scoring for Arsenal’s first team, so now I’ve done that and I just want to do it more and get that feeling many more times.”

The Gunners were last weekend held to a 2-2 draw against Watford after going two goals up.

Although Saka did not feature in the game, he said the players were eager to right the wrongs in their next match.

“We spoke about it in the changing room after the game as well so it was good to get the win and just get that out of the way and now move on to Sunday,” he said.

On how intimidating the Frankfurt fans have been to opponents, Saka explained how the Gunners were able to come out victors.

“We spoke about it before the game. Their fans get behind them a lot and the fans on that end were just making noise the whole way, the whole game long,” the youngster added.

“That’s big support for them, but we said that we just have to play with our confidence, play our game, stick to our game plan and everything will be fine. We don’t have to let it affect us.”