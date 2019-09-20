Chelsea coach has said N’ Golo Kante is back in training but might be fit enough to face Liverpool, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Chelsea will be at home to Liverpool in a Premier League tie on Sunday.

The Blues were on Tuesday beaten 0-1 by Valencia in the Champions League while Liverpool suffered a similar fate in the hands of Napoli.

Liverpool had beaten the Blues by penalty shootout the last time they met in the Super Cup final month.

During Friday’s pre-match press conference on Friday, he also said Mason Mount will not feature in the match.

Mason was hurled off the pitch against Valencia on Tuesday after receiving a tackle on his ankle.

On the other hand, Kante has been out in a long while with an ankle injury he got last season.

The Blues manager has said he would risk playing the duo against the European champions.

“He’s (Mason) got a chance,” Lampard said. “We all saw the image of the tackle afterwards which made it look really bad.

“Hopefully it’s not so bad. We are trying to get him moving today.

“It’s one I’m going to have to call later on just before the game with another 24 hours in the bank.

“We’re trying, and the good thing with Mason is his attitude, which I keep going on about.

“He will give everything to get out there and play for this club, particular a game of this size. We will have every opportunity and try to get him there.

“There’s a lot of swelling and it didn’t look the best. Some injuries with the ankle, from my experience as well, if there’s proper damage there’s not much you can do, but sometimes if they’re swollen, and you strap it up old-school and get out there, it can be done.

“We won’t take any risks with him individually, obviously, because there’s a bigger picture, but we will all do our best.”

On Kante, he said the Frenchman is back in training but cannot assure of his fitness for the showdown with Jurgen Klopp’s charges.

“It’s a boost with N’Golo. We all know the importance of him to the team.

“The question for me is how fit he is. He has had a long time out now, since the back-end of last season.

“I know he played a couple of games this year, but I wouldn’t count them as such because he missed pre-season.

“What he did in Istanbul was miraculous, to play how he did without training.

“Now we just have to manage him, similar to what I said about Mason. But it’s great to have him back around us.”