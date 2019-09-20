Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba lauds striker, Tammy Abraham following his remarkable form at the start of this season.

He also disclosed that Abraham learnt from him in training during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham has scored seven goals in five Premier League games at the beginning of the campaign, but Drogba believes the 21-year-old took inspiration from senior players, adding that he was not surprised with Abraham’s great form this term.

“Yeah, I’ve known him [Abraham] since he’s been like this,” Drogba was quoted by Sky Sport as saying.

“These are kids we used to see, they used to come and watch us training, and I believe they learned a little bit of our skills, how we read the game.

“So, you know, we’re not surprised because I also trained with them when I used to train with the reserve team.

“It was always a moment for me to give away some skills, some knowledge, and they learnt really fast, really quick.

“So once again, I’m not surprised with what I’ve seen [with Abraham].”

Drogba added: “I think he (Lampard) is focusing on Chelsea and it happens that he needs to work on young players, to give them a chance.

“Being an ex-player from the club, it helps a lot because we’ve seen all these kids when we were training.

“So, you know, you have to give them a chance and when you do, they deliver.

“They’ve been performing. Of course, there will be maybe a lack of experience in big games like Champions League but I’m not worried.

“I’m really happy with the work that Frank is doing right now. And the fans, and the people who know football, they understand.”