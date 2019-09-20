Nigerian music producer, Don jazzy has revealed how he intends to get close to his crush and international singer, Rihanna.

Concise News understands that Don Jazzy made the revelation in a comment section on Instagram.

Rihanna was seen in a live video singing and dancing to a song by afrobeat star, Burna boy and this generated reactions from Nigerian celebrities.

Reacting to the video, the music producer who has over time had crush on Rihanna, took to the comment section to hint how he intends to get close to her through Burna boy’s influence.

According to Don Jazzy, he will hide in Burna boy’s luggage should incase the afrobeat star ever gets to meet Rihanna.

He wrote “Na to go enter Burna Boy luggage now o, in case him dey go record jam”

Don Jazzy is one of Nigerian’s favourite celebrity, who fans can not wait to hear the announcement of their wedding plans.