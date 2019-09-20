Didier Drogba has been appointed as France Football’s Ballon d’Or ambassador for this year, Concise News reports.

According to reports, the 41-year-old will co-host the award ceremony later this year.

He will also present the trophy to the winner of the annual award in Paris on December 2.

“I feel honoured to present this prestigious award,” the Ivory Coast legend said in a statement as reported by Goal.

“I see it as an acknowledgment of my career and its exemplarity.”

Drogba never won the Ballon d’Or during his playing career.

He was nominated for the award eight times between 2004 and 2012, and finished fourth in 2007.