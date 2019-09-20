Nigerian entertainer Dapo Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, has reportedly welcomed a baby boy, months after he lost his first child Daniel Junior, Concise News understands.

D’banj and his wife Lineo Kilgrow had lost Daniel Junior who reportedly drowned at a pool in the singer’s residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, last year.

Recall that the singer recently revealed that himself and his wife were expecting another baby soon while speaking with OAP Shopsy of Beat FM, London.

And reports say the couple have welcomed a baby boy in the United States on Thursday, September 19.

Even though the name of the hospital has not been disclosed, it is said that the mother and child are doing fine.