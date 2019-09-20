DMW boss Davido has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating legendary singer Innocent Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, formally 2face, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the former member of the defunct Plantashun Boyz turned 44 years on Wednesday.

And Davido took to Instagram to say that he appreciates all that the multiple-award-winning singer has done for him.

He also stated that he loves 2face, adding that there would be plenty of shayo (drinking), alcohol buzzing, to celebrate the “African Queen” crooner.

He wrote, “Happy birthday 🎊🎂🎉🎈 2 BABA @official2baba !! Love you for everything thing you’ve done for me!! We Dey togeda!!! Shayo go down today!!”

Annie Idibia, wife of the singer, as a way of celebrating her husband, stated that although their love is not perfect, one thing she is sure of is that they both can’t live without each other.

She described the singer as one whose patience and tolerance have been key in sustaining their marriage.

2Baba, who was born in Jos, Plateau state, moved to Lagos in the 1990s and started performing with rapper Blackface.

It was learned that he had met BlackFace while attending Institute of Management & Technology (IMT), Enugu.

With Blackface, (Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo) and with musician Faze (Chibuzor Oji), 2Baba went on to form the trio band Plantashun Boiz.