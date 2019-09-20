The Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has asked the FCT High Court to dismiss the suit filed by Busola Dakolo.

Concise News reports that in an application filed through his lawyers, he also demanded that he is awarded a sum of N50 million as damages.

According to the application, he called for the dismissal of the suit on the grounds that it is incompetent and frivolous.

This comes about two weeks after Mrs Dakolo had demanded that the pastor apologises for allegedly defiling her.

In a writ filed on her behalf by her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi and Co of Law corridor, she demanded that Pastor Fatoyinbo pens a clearly worded apology on the front page of at least two national newspapers and two national television stations for seven days running consecutively.

She also demanded that the COZA pastor addresses a ‘personal apology letter’ showing honest remorse for his misdeed.

In the suit obtained by Channels Television, Mrs Dakolo told a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja that the defilement by Pastor Fatoyinbo has adversely affected her marital sex life.

Mrs Dakolo also demanded that a cost of action estimated at the sum of N10,000,000 (ten million naira) be paid.

Dakolo Demands Apology From Pastor Fatoyinbo

Concise News had reported that Mrs Dakolo has demanded that Fatoyinbo apologise for allegedly defiling her.

Mrs Dakolo in a writ filed on her behalf by her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi and Co of Law corridor, demanded that Pastor Fatoyinbo pen a clearly worded apology on the front page of at least two national newspapers and two national television stations for seven days running consecutively.

She also demanded that Mr Fatoyinbo address a ‘personal apology letter’ showing honest remorse for his misdeed.

In the suit Mrs Dakolo told a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja that the defilement by Pastor Fatoyinbo has adversely affected her marital sex life.

Mrs Dakolo also demanded that a cost of action estimated at the sum of N10,000,000 (ten million naira) be paid.

In her suit, Mrs Dakolo reiterated that Pastor Fatoyinbo “forcefully pushed her unto a couch close to the front door of her house, pinned her to the couch, undressed her, caressed her body, fondled her breasts, exposed his genitals to her glare, forcing a bottle of soda (Krest) down her throat thereby making her breathing difficult.”

She further claimed that all the while he was covering her mouth to muffle her screams and threatened her life on the 23rd of September, 2002.

According to her, these actions “both jointly and/or severally are outrageous and reckless and have caused her emotional distress” amounting to intentional infliction of emotional distress on her.