President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with the Acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, at the State House, Abuja.

Concise News reports that Yemi-Esan took over from Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was asked to proceed on indefinite leave to allow conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The agenda of the meeting between the president and the new acting HoS was unknown as at the time of filing this report.

However, this online news medium understands that Yemi-Esan, who was in the Presidential Villa for the first time since her appointment on Wednesday, might have used the opportunity of the visit to formally introduce herself to the president.

Also present was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

See pictures from the meeting below:

Who is Yemi-Esan?

Yemi-Esan obtained her first degree in Dental Surgery from the University of Ibadan (UI) in 1987.

She served as the Information Attach’e in the Nigeria Information Service Centre, Embassy of Nigeria, Abijdan, Cote d’ Ivoire from 1992 to 1995.

Yemi-Esan later joined the Federal Ministry of Health where she rose in ranks to become a director.

In 2012, she served as the permanent secretary, Service Policy and Strategy, in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, having risen to the position of Federal Permanent Secretary.

From 2012 to 2014, she was the director of information in the State House.

Yemi-Esan has also served as permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Information.

Before her latest appointment, she was the permanent secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Photos courtesy State House.