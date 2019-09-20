Brazil has named Neymar, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus for the team’s clash with the Super Eagles, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Brazil will take on Nigeria in a friendly tie in Singapore on October 13th.

Both teams last met in 2003 at the opening of the Abuja National Stadium. The South Americans won the game 3-0.

Ahead of the match, Brazil coach Tite also listed veteran defender Dani Alves as part of the side to face Nigeria.

Also included in the side are Richarlison, Everton, Gabriel Barbosa, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro.

Brazil squad Vs Nigeria

Below is the list of players for Brazil’s clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria for October 13th, 2019:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Waverton, Santos

Defenders: Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Danillo, Dani Alves, Renan Lodi, Eder Militao, Rodrigo Ciao

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fabinho, Phillipe Coutinho, Arthur, Lucas Paqueta, Matheus Henrique

Forwards: Neymar, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison, Everton, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Barbosa

Coach Not Expecting It

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr had wanted to play an African team after clash with Ukraine as part of preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said it could not pass up the chance of playing with Brazil.

NFF Ready To Do More

It noted, also that the football body will continue to organise high-profile matches for the West Africans.

According to the NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, the Federation are putting everything in place to ensure that Nigeria had more quality test matches.

“We are happy to have sealed this encounter with Brazil, the five-time champions of the world,” Sanusi told Brila FM.

“It is not everyday that you get to play Brazil, and I think it is very good for our young team.

“The Nigeria Football Federation must also commend Eurodata Sport, our FIFA –licensed Match Agent, for pulling this off.

“Having said that, the focus now is on getting an African team for the Super Eagles as a second match for the FIFA window in October, ahead of their 2021 AFCON qualifying matches in November.”

Nigeria finished third at the 2019 AFCON hosted by Egypt after missing out on the last two editions – 2015 and 2017.

They also could not make it past the group phase at the last World Cup in Russia; winning one game against debutants Iceland in-between their losses to Croatia and Argentina.