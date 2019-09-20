Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates were at loggerheads on Thursday after which Tacha blasted Diane, Concise News reports.

Shorlty after a session with superstar singer 2Baba, the housemates discovered that the red veto power box was missing, after Biggie had warned them of the repercussion.

Tacha, who seemed affected the most about the consequences of the missing box reprimanded Elozonam and Diane for leaving the box after a lit night of partying and eating.

Meanwhile, the box was in the Arena, where they left it under the chair.

After the Port Harcourt first daughter had yelled at Elozonam for not being careful with the box, Diane let out the steam and replied Tacha’s hit at her boo.

Tacha told Diane: “You are stupid for leaving that box, don’t take alcohol if you cannot handle it.

“Don’t talk back at me, you cannot approach me outside this place just so you know.”

Diane exploded while trying to express her anger to Tacha, but Elozonam carried his princess away from what might have resulted in a physical confrontation.