BBNaija 2019: Mercy, Ike Moan Loudly On Bead

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) lovers, Mercy, and Ike have been spotted under the duvet while on the bed, moaning in the middle of the night, Concise News reports.

Many believe the lovebirds were engaging in some lovemaking session while others opined that Ike was merely giving Mercy foreplay.

Recalls the curvy video vixen had made a pact that she wasn’t going to allow the gangsta have a taste of her until she gets her engagement ring.

“See ehn! Ike, let me tell you something. If you don’t engage me, no sex for you,” Mercy said with a serious look on her face.

Not too long ago, the Abuja-based damsel had warned her man to desist from intruding in her privacy.

This occurred after Ike saw her naked body while she was bathing, despite being given several warnings.

Angered by his action, Mercy ranted after the shower time, saying her love interest was fond of doing that.

Mercy said, “Stop intruding into my privacy, Ike has the habit of entering the bathroom whenever I’m naked and I don’t like it.

“If your name is Ike try me again and enter the bathroom while I’m naked.”

Recently, Ike had cried out over Mercy’s attitude, complaining to Tacha about his love interest’s attitude towards him, as if she wants him out of the big brother house.

Ike stated that the video vixen makes the relationship complicated for him, as he feels she wants him to have a strike and leave the house.

He said, “I am tired of seeing the same thing over and over again. I’m tired of being the bigger person in this relationship.

“Mercy wants me to go out of this house, she gives me trouble. Don’t try to finesse me and think you are in control. We are all adults in this house.

“I don’t know how to be in a relationship and she’s making it very difficult, if it was not in this house what you would see would be a different thing,” he said.