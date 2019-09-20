BBNaija 2019: Latest News Headlines For Friday, September 20

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Friday, September 20, 2019.

A-list Nigerian singer 2face, also known as 2baba, and Larry Gaga paid a surprise visit to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates on Thursday night to celebrate his birthday, Concise News reports. The housemates screamed in excitement as they welcomed him and the other visitors to the house.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates were at loggerheads on Thursday after which Tacha blasted Diane, Concise News reports. Shorlty after a session with superstar singer 2Baba, the housemates discovered that the red veto power box was missing, after Biggie had warned them of the repercussion. Tacha, who seemed affected the most about the consequences of the missing box reprimanded Elozonam and Diane for leaving the box after a lit night of partying and eating.

Big Brother Naija housemates and lovers Elozonam and Diane have again given viewers a topic of discussion after they were spotted rocking each other while in the Head of House room. Concise News reports that the duo were physically attached to each other while listening to “Azanam” by Slimcase.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website