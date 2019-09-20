Popular Nigeria gay rights activist Bisi Alimi has made mockery of legendary singer, 2face who paid a visit to the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house on Thursday night, Concise News reports.

2baba, and Larry Gaga had paid a surprise visit to celebrate his birthday and were welcomed by housemates who screamed in excitement.

In reaction to the visit, Alimi took to Facebook to write about it recalling Tuface’s past, while saying he hopes the female housemates will not be pregnant.

He wrote: “I heard 2face is in BBN house. Well hope no one will get pregnant tomorrow.”

Alimi is also a public speaker; blog writer and HIV/LGBT advocate who gained international attention when he became the first Nigerian to come out of the closet on television.

His decision to publicly disclose that he is gay generated both admiration and death threats and he was Consequently, disowned by his family and most of his friends.

He got married to his spouse, Anthony Davis in 2016.