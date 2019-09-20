Apostle Suleman Bares Thoughts On Getting Tattoo
Tattoo (Photo: The New York Times)

President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson has advised people against getting tattoo.

Concise News reports that the televangelist admonished those who already have one on their body not to do more.

He writes on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday: “Really wondering why people do tattoo..it’s a permanent reminder of a temporary feeling..Lev 19.28 speaks about it..in my opinion,if you haven’t done it,don’t do it..if you have done it,don’t do more…”

See some reactions to his tweet below:

 

