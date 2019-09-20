Apostle Suleman Bares Thoughts On Getting Tattoo

President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson has advised people against getting tattoo.

Concise News reports that the televangelist admonished those who already have one on their body not to do more.

He writes on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday: “Really wondering why people do tattoo..it’s a permanent reminder of a temporary feeling..Lev 19.28 speaks about it..in my opinion,if you haven’t done it,don’t do it..if you have done it,don’t do more…”

Really wondering why people do tattoo..it’s a permanent reminder of a temporary feeling..Lev 19.28 speaks about it..in my opinion,if you haven’t done it,don’t do it..if you have done it,don’t do more… — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) September 19, 2019

See some reactions to his tweet below:

Revelations 19:16 says On his robe and on his THIGH he has this name written: king of kings and lord of lords. What would you call what was written on his thigh? inscription? or Tattoo? — Davidson™ (@Dahveydson) September 19, 2019

Pls am a bible scholar and don’t debate…if you feel it’s good,go and ahead and tattoo from your head to toe..if you understand that scripture it’s after the marriage supper of the lamb and it’s an inscription.not tattoo related.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) September 19, 2019

But sir, Isn’t that old testament? — Mamza John Peter (@MamzaJohnPeter1) September 19, 2019

Old testament is not the bible?..don’t join the generation of those who down play the old testament and say it’s the law..there are things that are not even in the bible but wisdom tells you it’s unprofitable.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) September 19, 2019

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that this online news medium reported yesterday that Apostle Suleman fumed as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) implements charges on bank deposits.

CBN’s directive to impose humongous percentage of cash withdrawal and deposit is shocking.just one day notice?..they are trying to promote cashless society but now it’s going to be ‘bankless’ society..peolle might stop banking.the bank charges are already too much,why add to it? — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) September 19, 2019