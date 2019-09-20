While the beefs between Nollywood actresses Toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin continues, the Alaafin of Oyo’s youngest Wife, Badira Adeyemi has warned the public not to involve her husband in the saga.

Concise News earlier reported that the duo have been at loggerheads since Anjorin alleged that Abraham operated other private Instagram accounts to shade her colleagues.

Reacting to the beef which seems unending, Badira noted that she has been receiving messages urging her to tell Alaafin to speak with Anjorin who is like his daughter over the issue.

“Please ma. Please discuss with Kabiyesi to calm Aunt Liz Anjorin down. I know daddy is the only one that can calm her down. It’s getting out of hand. Please intervene”, the IG user wrote to her,” a follower had said to her.

Even though Anjorin seem close to the king, the queen told her followers to desist from messaging her over the issue, while stating that she and the king are not into movie making.

Badirat said: “Y’all should stop tagging me or sending me DMs about what is going on in movie industry, I’m not an actress definitely my husband is not.”

According to Badira, the king’s biological daughters will not engage in war of words on social media.

She said: He’s a father to all, anybody can come to him for help and anybody can claim to be his daughter..u can never see any of his biological daughters or sons doing shit on social media.