The Air Chief Marshal Oluseyi Petinrin on Thursday said the lasting solution to Nigeria’s internal security challenges was not more recruitments into the police but adequate training.

Petinrin, who is also the Former Chief of Defence Staff said there is no logical justification for recruiting more police officers, adding that the number of Nigeria policemen is far more than the entire Armed Forces.

The retired military chief made this assertion while speaking with newsmen at the opening of a new branch of Access Bank Plc at Ipetu-Ijesha, in Oriade Local Government of Osun State.

According to him, he said the menace of insecurity in Nigeria would be a thing of the past if more modern equipment were provided for the force, alongside trained personnel.

He further averred that there is an expiring day for the menace of insurgency, saying that the Buhari-led administration is bringing another dimension to the nation’s security architecture.

“I am not among those who are supporting more recruitments into the police force as a panacea to our present security challenges. I will rather clamour for effective and constant training coupled with necessary operational equipment.

” I believe our present security challenges would be better tackled if this government sustain the present tempo of the security architecture”, Petinrin stated.

Meanwhile, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank, Dr. Herlbert Wigwe in his speech expressed confidence in the newly constituted Economic Advisory Team of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as a group of seasoned professionals with financial integrity.

He said the team would redefine Nigeria’s economy and restore its vibrancy.

“Nigeria no doubt is in for a good time with those individuals that form the economic advisory team of President Buhari, those individuals are seasoned professionals with high level of financial integrity “.

He, therefore, promised to positively engage the people of the community in terms of provision of credit facility for small scale businesses as well as employment for the youths.