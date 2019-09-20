German-born goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has expressed his desire to play for the Olympic Eagles, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the Fortuna Dusseldorf had his first call up to the Super Eagles team during a friendly with Ukraine last weekend.

He, has, however, declared interest in teaming up with the U-23 side as they play at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in November in Egypt.

The Nigerian side beat Sudan 5-1 on aggregate to qualify for the U-23 AFCON where they would battle for a ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“The experience with Eagles was crazy,” Okoye told AOIFootball. “But I’m still in line to play for the Olympic Eagles if they invite me. I don’t need to think about it.

“I appreciate the prospect of playing at the tournament and even the Olympics when we qualify.”

Okoye would be expected to be part of the Super Eagles side that will take on Brazil in a friendly clash in October.

Kanu Hails Brazil Clash

Meanwhile, an ex-Super Eagles star Nwankwo Kanu has hailed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for fixing a match between the team and Brazil.

Although coach Gernot Rohr had wanted to play against an African side after the side’s 2-2 draw with Ukraine, the NFF said it could not pass up the opportunity of facing the South Americans.

While speaking ahead of the clash, Kanu who featured for Arsenal, described it as a good time to try out new players.

Also, he lauded the team for the draw against Ukraine, describing it as a fantastic game.

“The last friendly was fantastic. The team looked new to me and I must commend their performance,” he told AOIFootball.

“And that of Brazil slated for October is also a good top friendly and it is good to try other players.”

The former footballer is popularly known as Papilo and was instrumental ((he scored twice) to Nigeria’s 4-3 win over Brazil at the semi-final of the male football event at the 1996 Olympic games in Atlanta.

Nigeria last played Brazil in 2003 at the opening of the National Stadium in Abuja. It ended 0-3 in the Selecao’s favour that day.