Some members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) have protested against cross-dresser Bobrisky, warning him to stop promoting bisexual and transgender in the country.
NYCN while protesting at the headquarters of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Abuja on Wednesday described Bobrisky as a negative influence on the youths.
With the display of various placards bearing different inscriptions, they declared that Bobrisky caution himself or vacate the country.
Vice-President of NYCN (North Central), Comrade Akoshile Muktar, said: “Bobrisky should as a matter of safety and urgency leave the country if he must continue in his LGBT acts as it is alien to the culture and traditions of Nigeria.
“NYCN describes the ‘Bobrisky brand’ as ungodly, unhealthy and disgusting and completely against our moral, cultural and spiritual values, We therefore, declare Bobrisky as persona non grata, as he is a man and not a woman.”
“Nigeria is not a place for LGBT and we shall fight to the end, as we call on the IGP and the Director-General of the DSS to use their good offices and men to stop Bobrisky.
Muktar noted that the group had also protested to the National Assembly, DSS and Police headquarters.
“We will not rest until Bobrisky is arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.
On his part, Director-General of NCAC, Segun Runsewe, who received the youths, commended them for taking the bold step against the Bobrisky.
Runsewe described the cross-dresser as a bad influence, while stating that the council under his watch was already fighting against him and his transgender antics.