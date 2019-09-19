Some members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) have protested against cross-dresser Bobrisky, warning him to stop promoting bisexual and transgender in the country.

NYCN while protesting at the headquarters of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Abuja on Wednesday described Bobrisky as a negative influence on the youths.

With the display of various placards bearing different inscriptions, they declared that Bobrisky caution himself or vacate the country.

Vice-President of NYCN (North Central), Comrade Akoshile Muktar, said: “Bobrisky should as a matter of safety and urgency leave the country if he must continue in his LGBT acts as it is alien to the culture and traditions of Nigeria.