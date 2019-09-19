Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State on Thursday approved the appointment of Professor Abba Gambo, the Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Yobe State University, Damaturu, as the Chairman Technical Committee to revitalize agriculture in the state.
Concise News learned that the appointment was contained in a statement by the Press Secretary to the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Shuaibu Abdullahi.
Abdullahi noted that other members of the committee approved by the governor are:
Pro. Buba Sastawa – UniMaid
Salisu Sintalma Abubakar, ABU Zaria
Prof. Abdullahi Abbas, Federal University, Dutse
Dr. Dauda Bawa, UniJos
Dr. Hussaini K. Hassan
Prof. A. M. Chiroma, University of Maiduguri
Prof. Mansur Bindawa, BUK Kano
Dr. Abdullahi Hamza.
Dr. O. Ojo, National Seed Service
nhnDr Abubakar Garba Iliya, Fed. Min. of Water Resources
Dr. Mustapha Abba Gaidam, Program Manager, Yobe State Pilot Livestock Development Program
Alh. Lawan Kolo, Min.of Agriculture Damaturu
Mal. Gambomi Gon
Provost College of Agriculture
Engr. Mohammed Mustapha
Mangarima Lawan, Perm. Sec. Ministry of Agriculture
Dr. Garba Ibrahim Min.of Agriculture
Alh. Makama A Gashua, Rtd Perm. Sec. Min of Agriculture
Mustapha Goggobe, Agric Consultant Food and Agriculture Organization
Dr. Mrs. Mairo Ahmed Amshi.
Baba Ali Muhammad, Perm. Sec. Political Affairs, is to serve as Secretary of the technical committee.
“The committee is given One (1) Month within which to submit its report to the government to guide the agricultural agencies in the implementation of the planned programmes.
“The appointments take immediate effect”, Abdullahi said.