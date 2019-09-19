Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State on Thursday approved the appointment of Professor Abba Gambo, the Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Yobe State University, Damaturu, as the Chairman Technical Committee to revitalize agriculture in the state.

Concise News learned that the appointment was contained in a statement by the Press Secretary to the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Shuaibu Abdullahi.

Abdullahi noted that other members of the committee approved by the governor are:

Pro. Buba Sastawa – UniMaid

Salisu Sintalma Abubakar, ABU Zaria

Prof. Abdullahi Abbas, Federal University, Dutse

Dr. Dauda Bawa, UniJos

Dr. Hussaini K. Hassan

Prof. A. M. Chiroma, University of Maiduguri

Prof. Mansur Bindawa, BUK Kano

Dr. Abdullahi Hamza.

Dr. O. Ojo, National Seed Service

nhnDr Abubakar Garba Iliya, Fed. Min. of Water Resources

Dr. Mustapha Abba Gaidam, Program Manager, Yobe State Pilot Livestock Development Program

Alh. Lawan Kolo, Min.of Agriculture Damaturu

Mal. Gambomi Gon

Provost College of Agriculture

Engr. Mohammed Mustapha

Mangarima Lawan, Perm. Sec. Ministry of Agriculture

Dr. Garba Ibrahim Min.of Agriculture

Alh. Makama A Gashua, Rtd Perm. Sec. Min of Agriculture

Mustapha Goggobe, Agric Consultant Food and Agriculture Organization

Dr. Mrs. Mairo Ahmed Amshi.

Baba Ali Muhammad, Perm. Sec. Political Affairs, is to serve as Secretary of the technical committee.

“The committee is given One (1) Month within which to submit its report to the government to guide the agricultural agencies in the implementation of the planned programmes.

“The appointments take immediate effect”, Abdullahi said.